MISA remarks: DMK demands police action against TN Minister Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva on Wednesday submitted a complaint addressed to the Head of Police Force, seeking action against Electricity, Law and Prison Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar for his alleged defamatory remarks questioning whether DMK president MK Stalin was arrested under MISA during the Emergency period.

After submitting the petition, Siva told reporters that political criticism should be legitimate and remain within limits. The MP said those holding public office should exercise responsibility while speaking about historical events and should not belittle the sacrifices of political leaders.

Recalling the Emergency, Siva said that Stalin, then a young DMK functionary, was arrested and subsequently assaulted in prison. He also referred to former DMK MP CN Chittibabu, who, according to Siva, intervened when Stalin was being assaulted and suffered severe injuries.