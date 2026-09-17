No govt interference in Madurai Meenakshi temple consecration: TN Minister Nirmal Kumar

MADURAI: A day after the board of trustees of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai alleged that the government did not consult members regarding arrangements for the consecration, Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar on Wednesday said the government was only overseeing matters of public safety and amenities for devotees, and did not interfere in temple administration.
Addressing media persons, Kumar said, “All the government departments are concentrating on the safety and convenience of devotees, while temple-related matters remain the responsibility of the temple administration.”
The minister said the joint commissioner was directed to contact the trustees, understand their concerns and support them.
Regarding complaints on issuance of invitations and passes to donors, Kumar said the temple administration was responsible for issuing passes and it had a list of around 3,000 donors. “The government did not interfere in the process,” he said, adding that the temple administration is following its established procedure.
Around 2,000 passes have been issued to the public through a draw of lots.
Responding to a question on the protest by odhuvars demanding entry into the sanctum and atop the gopurams to recite hymns, he said odhuvars from across Tamil Nadu are rendering hymns since September 11 during rituals.
“Tamil would be given due importance in the arrangements,” he added.
CM conveys wishes
Chennai: Welcoming the consecration of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday said the temple has, for centuries, stood as a symbol of Tamil heritage and has helped showcase the state’s history and culture to the world.
In a social media post, Vijay wished that the occasion brings peace, prosperity and happiness to people. He also stressed the need to protect ancient temples. “Let us protect our ancient temples and carry their spiritual and cultural heritage to future generations,” the CM said.