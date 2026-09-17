No govt interference in Madurai Meenakshi temple consecration: TN Minister Nirmal Kumar

MADURAI: A day after the board of trustees of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai alleged that the government did not consult members regarding arrangements for the consecration, Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar on Wednesday said the government was only overseeing matters of public safety and amenities for devotees, and did not interfere in temple administration.

Addressing media persons, Kumar said, “All the government departments are concentrating on the safety and convenience of devotees, while temple-related matters remain the responsibility of the temple administration.”

The minister said the joint commissioner was directed to contact the trustees, understand their concerns and support them.

Regarding complaints on issuance of invitations and passes to donors, Kumar said the temple administration was responsible for issuing passes and it had a list of around 3,000 donors. “The government did not interfere in the process,” he said, adding that the temple administration is following its established procedure.

Around 2,000 passes have been issued to the public through a draw of lots.