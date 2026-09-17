Promise no idol immersion in eco-sensitive spots from 2027, NGT tells TN

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to submit an undertaking that idol immersion as part of Vinayagar Chaturthi festivities will not be allowed in eco-sensitive areas like Chennai’s Pattinapakkam and Injambakkam from next year, and that arrangements will be made well in advance to carry it out in artificial ponds and at the designated spots. It has posted the matter for Thursday.

The bench also stressed the need to follow the directions issued by the tribunal in 2024, in which it had told the government to impose a fee for idol immersion, among others.

The direction on Wednesday came during the hearing of an application concerning idol immersion arrangements in TN, after the Greater Chennai Corporation filed an additional status report dated September 10. The report said six locations had been designated for immersion within Chennai limits, including Kasimedu harbour.

The applicant’s counsel argued that the government should not seek permission each year citing lack of time, and should instead make arrangements months in advance.