Promise no idol immersion in eco-sensitive spots from 2027, NGT tells TN

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to submit an undertaking that idol immersion as part of Vinayagar Chaturthi festivities will not be allowed in eco-sensitive areas like Chennai’s Pattinapakkam and Injambakkam from next year, and that arrangements will be made well in advance to carry it out in artificial ponds and at the designated spots. It has posted the matter for Thursday.
The bench also stressed the need to follow the directions issued by the tribunal in 2024, in which it had told the government to impose a fee for idol immersion, among others.
The direction on Wednesday came during the hearing of an application concerning idol immersion arrangements in TN, after the Greater Chennai Corporation filed an additional status report dated September 10. The report said six locations had been designated for immersion within Chennai limits, including Kasimedu harbour.
The applicant’s counsel argued that the government should not seek permission each year citing lack of time, and should instead make arrangements months in advance.
The counsel also pointed out that the CPCB guidelines state that, as far as possible, immersion should be encouraged only in designated artificial tanks or ponds. He further opposed immersion in ecologically sensitive coastal stretches, including CRZ-IA areas, arguing that beaches are ecosystems.
Additional Advocate General Arjun Suresh said the government was taking precautions, including restricting idol materials and undertaking pre- and post-immersion measures.
The tribunal, however, demanded a written commitment. “I want an undertaking from whichever authority concerned, or it can be a joint one,” the bench said, asking for the signatures of the GCC commissioner, and secretary, environment department/CZMA, among others.
The bench observed that the government said it would have sufficient time from now to prepare for next year. “This is the third year in a row where the very same matter has been consuming so much of time,” it said, stressing that the government should set an example in environmental compliance.