Six arrested for murder of history-sheeter in Chennai.

CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu police on Wednesday arrested six persons in connection with the murder of 25-year-old history-sheeter on Tuesday.

Muthu Veera, who was returning home after appearing before a court in connection with a murder case, was hacked to death by the gang at a fuel station on the Chengalpattu bypass. Police suspect it to be a case of revenge murder. Sources said the six suspects --

V Harish (18), R Suriya (19), H Surya (20), N Jayabal (20), E Nitish Kumar (20) and B Bharath (22) -- were friends of Aakash, who was allegedly murdered by Muthu Veera in November 2025 during a drunken brawl.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the gang allegedly plotted to kill Muthu to avenge Aakash’s murder, police said. All six were arrested from near the Chettipunniyam forest area. They will be produced before a judicial magistrate for remand on Thursday.