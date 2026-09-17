Stage set for Madurai Meenakshi temple's Maha Kumbabishekam today

MADURAI: In view of the maha kumbabishekam of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple scheduled for Thursday, kumbabishekam was performed for the 414 parivara moorthis at the shrine on Wednesday.

The rituals for the parivara deities began at 3.45 am with the 10th kala yagasala and the Vigneshwara poojas.

At 5 am, deeparadhanai was performed for the kalasas kept at the parivara moorthis’ yagasala.

The kumbabishekam was subsequently performed for the 414 parivara moorthis, including Dakshinamurthy, Durga, Lakshmi, Bhadrakali and the 63 nayanmars, before 6 am.

The 11th kala yagasala pooja concluded around 8.30 pm. The procession deity of the Subramaniya Swamy temple in Thiruparankundram was brought to the Meenakshi temple by 8.30 pm. The 12th kala yagasala pooja is scheduled for Thursday morning.