Tambaram Corp's tender timeline contradicted as no Jul 14 meeting held, statue unveiled 5 days after CSR offer

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Municipal Corporation’s explanation on the two beautification works for which tenders were floated after the completion of the projects has been contradicted by its own timeline.

For one, TNIE verified that no council meeting was held on July 14, the day on which the civic body said the approval was obtained. In addition, the Perungalathur statue was inaugurated just five days after a private company wrote to the corporation, offering to execute it under CSR.

In its statement on Tuesday, TCMC said proposals for installing an Ashoka pillar at Perungalathur and a ‘Save Water’ statue at Chitlapakkam, together estimated at Rs 45.9 lakh, using either general funds or CSR support, were placed before the council on July 14 and administrative approval was obtained.

It said the commissioner gave permission on July 23 to issue tender notifications, while a private company wrote to it the following day offering to execute both works under CSR. The Ashoka pillar project was inaugurated on July 29, five days later.

A section of officials identified City Union Bank as the company that executed them under CSR, but did not answer TNIE’s questions on when the corporation accepted the offer or authorised the company to begin the work. The tender later floated for the same work granted a 60-day completion period.