Tambaram Corp's tender timeline contradicted as no Jul 14 meeting held, statue unveiled 5 days after CSR offer

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Municipal Corporation’s explanation on the two beautification works for which tenders were floated after the completion of the projects has been contradicted by its own timeline.
For one, TNIE verified that no council meeting was held on July 14, the day on which the civic body said the approval was obtained. In addition, the Perungalathur statue was inaugurated just five days after a private company wrote to the corporation, offering to execute it under CSR.
In its statement on Tuesday, TCMC said proposals for installing an Ashoka pillar at Perungalathur and a ‘Save Water’ statue at Chitlapakkam, together estimated at Rs 45.9 lakh, using either general funds or CSR support, were placed before the council on July 14 and administrative approval was obtained.
It said the commissioner gave permission on July 23 to issue tender notifications, while a private company wrote to it the following day offering to execute both works under CSR. The Ashoka pillar project was inaugurated on July 29, five days later.
A section of officials identified City Union Bank as the company that executed them under CSR, but did not answer TNIE’s questions on when the corporation accepted the offer or authorised the company to begin the work. The tender later floated for the same work granted a 60-day completion period.
The tenders for both works were published on August 6 despite the CSR offer. TCMC attributed this to a “procedural lapse” and said no work order was issued and no money was spent from the corporation exchequer.
The corporation records show no council meeting was held on July 14. Officials contacted by TNIE, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the date mentioned in the statement could be a “typo” and that administrative approval may instead have been obtained through the mayor.
The officials referred to Section 57(7) of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act to say prior council approval is not required. The provision, however, empowers the commissioner to order works in an emergency when their immediate execution is necessary for public service or safety.
Rule 248 of the TN Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023, separately breaks down sanctioning powers for general-fund capital works. In municipal corporations other than Chennai, works above Rs 10 lakh and up to Rs 20 lakh require sanction of the standing committee with the commissioner’s concurrence, while works above Rs 20 lakh and up to Rs 30 lakh can be sanctioned by the commissioner. The mayor’s powers apply to works above Rs 30 lakh and up to Rs 50 lakh, in consultation with the commissioner.
Arappor Iyakkam, which has complained to the state government and the DVAC, has also questioned how the works were completed before the tenders were opened for bidding and sought records supporting the corporation’s CSR explanation.
TCMC officials said those handling the e-procurement system were responsible for updating tender status on the portal.