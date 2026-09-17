Threat of flooding during rain persists at Thoothukudi school housing CEO office

THOOTHUKUDI: Despite a state government directive in 2024 to relocate the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) office from the space-constrained S V Government Higher Secondary School campus in Thoothukudi, no action has been taken for the past two years. The campus, which gets submerged during monsoon, also requires measures to drain stagnant rainwater.

Located on the Victoria Extension Road, the school campus lies below the road level and turns into a pool during every northeast monsoon season.

As many as 382 boys and girls from Classes 6 to 12 study on the 3.5-acre campus. The premises also house the CEO office, Thoothukudi District Educational Officer (Secondary) office, District Inspector of Physical Education (DIPE) office, a section of Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), and the Inspector of Matriculation Schools (IMS) office. The campus also serves as a custodian point for conducting examinations for schools across the district.

The school also lacks sanitary facilities, said sources.

Students are either given leave or shifted to nearby schools whenever the campus is inundated with knee-deep rainwater.

During the December 2023 floods, the campus and classrooms were inundated to a height of two feet, damaging several files, records, documents and properties belonging to the CEO office and the school. Sources also pointed out that the school faces space constraints as the CEO office and related administrative functions occupy buildings on the campus.