Three of family killed, four injured as cars collide in TN's Namakkal

NAMAKKAL: Three members of a family were killed and four others were injured after two cars collided on the Salem-Karur road in Namakkal early on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Karthick Kumar (35), his father K Selvaraj (60) and mother S Gandhimathi (55), natives of Aravakurichi in Karur district. The family, which had settled in Bengaluru, was returning to their hometown to attend a family function when the accident occurred around 4.30 am near the Coastal Over Bridge in Nallipalayam.

Police said the other car was carrying four persons, natives of Bengaluru, who were returning to the city after visiting Tiruchendur. The car was travelling on the Karur-Salem side of the national highway when it allegedly climbed over the centre median, entered the opposite carriageway and collided with the car carrying the three-member family, killing them on the spot.

The occupants of the second car were identified as A Kishan Gowda (19), M Yathu Nanthan (19), R Sivakumar (32) and S Gowthami (30). They sustained injuries and were taken to Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital. They were subsequently taken to Bengaluru in a private ambulance for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased were taken to Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Police are investigating how the car crossed the centre median and entered the opposite carriageway.