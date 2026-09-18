AIIMS outpatient services will begin in January next year: Centre tells Madurai Bench of Madras HC

MADURAI: The Union Health Ministry informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday that the outpatient department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Madurai, would become fully functional from January 1, 2027.

The statement was made based on a communication sent by the Deputy Director of AIIMS, Madurai, Lt Col Rex Philip, to the Deputy Solicitor General of India (in-charge) on Wednesday.

The communication was placed before a bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice CV Karthikeyan, which was hearing two PILs - filed by K Pushpanavam and RK Basker in 2021 and 2024, respectively- seeking to speed up the construction of Madurai AIIMS and start MBBS admission and outpatient services there. The bench disposed of the PILs by recording the above statement.

According to the communication, 59% of the development works of the institute- which included 88% of Phase I and 35% of Phase II works- would be completed by the end of September.

Following the completion of the works in the hostels and dining blocks, the MBBS students of all five batches (2021-2025) were gradually shifted from the temporary campus in Ramanathapuram to Madurai on August 31, Philip added. Based on the directives of the Ministry, necessary arrangements are being made to start outpatient department (OPD) services from January 1, 2027, he told the DSG.