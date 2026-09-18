Congress leader Sudarsana Nachiappan passes away

SIVAGANGA: Senior Congress leader and former union minister EM Sudarsana Nachiappan died at his house in Sivaganga on Thursday morning following a brief illness. He was 78. Nachiappan is survived by his daughter and two sons. The last rites will be performed at 3 pm on Friday in Eriyur.

Born in Eriyur near Sivaganga on September 29, 1947, Nachiappan served as Sivaganga Lok Sabha member from 1999 to 2004 and as Rajya Sabha MP between 2004 and 2016 for two terms.

He remained in Congress when G K Moopanar launched Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) and defeated P Chidambaram, who was then a TMC candidate, in the 1999 parliamentary elections.

After Chidambaram returned to Congress, Nachiappan was not considered by the high command. In 2019 and 2024, he was overlooked and the seat was allocated to Karti P Chidambaram.