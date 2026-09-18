Conversion of buildings: Madras HC seeks TN reply

CHENNAI: Questioning the legality of permitting conversion of residential buildings into commercial ones in the Nilgiris district, the Madras HC has sought an explanation from the state government on how such conversion was permitted when substantive law prohibits it.

A division bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and K Rajasekar sought the explanation while hearing the petitions relating to forest-related matters. The government, in a status report, said that 107 unauthorised accommodations have so far been locked and sealed.

Referring to conversion of residential buildings into commercial buildings, the bench said, “We are of the view that, when the substantive law prohibits change of nature of usage of the building, mere issuance of licence by the tahsildar and other revenue authorities or collection of commercial electricity tariff or commercial tax by the municipality will not amount to automatic conversion of the original building permission obtained in respect of the premises.” The court adjourned the hearing to October 9.