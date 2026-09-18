Five tanks chosen to carry out eradication of invasive plant species

DHARMAPURI: In an effort to curb the proliferation of prosopis juliflora, the Dharmapuri administration has selected five minor irrigation tanks across the district to clear them of over 40.70 acres of the invasive plant species. So far, 7.38 acres have been cleared, according to Collector V Saravanan.
Based on the Madras High Court's order, the state government received various directives to eradicate prosopis juliflora, including mechanically uprooting, removing and disposing of its trees, plants, and roots from all locations. Wherever feasible, native species are to be planted, nurtured and grown. As part of this, efforts are under way in the district to clear invasive plant species from Muthuhalli Lake, Linganaichikanahalli Lake, Maveri Lake, Naina Lake and Santha Lake which have about 40.70 acres of overgrowth.
"As per the HC order, we assessed, through the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), that the invasive species has taken over over 673.86 hectares of minor irrigation (MI) tanks across the district in various village panchayats. Now, we have selected five lakes with severe overgrowth to focus our efforts. So far over 7.38 acres have been cleared," the collector said.
B Chinnasamy, a farmer from Bommidi, told TNIE, "In Dharmapuri, there are 75 PWD controlled lakes, and each one is about 100 acres. Over 90% of these lakes are occupied by the invasive species. These lakes have been prioritised first because they are crucial for groundwater recharge, since the levels have declined severely due to failure of southwest monsoon. The over-exploitation of groundwater is caused by canals and lakes being unable to store rainwater. While we welcome the administration's efforts to clean up MI tanks, PWD tanks are more important and could store a lot more water."
J Prathapan of the Indian Farmers' Association, said, "The roots of prosopis juliflora extend nearly 100ft below the ground and are highly resilient. Even if they are cut or burned, the roots grow fast and eventually become a tree again within a year. Though multiple cleanups have been undertaken before, they have not eradicated the species. This time, as per court's direction, we hope a permanent solution can be provided. The state government must dedicate special funds for the eradication of the invasive species; the PWD and DRDA must also dedicate all their resources to rid the water bodies of the invasive plants."