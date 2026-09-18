Five tanks chosen to carry out eradication of invasive plant species

DHARMAPURI: In an effort to curb the proliferation of prosopis juliflora, the Dharmapuri administration has selected five minor irrigation tanks across the district to clear them of over 40.70 acres of the invasive plant species. So far, 7.38 acres have been cleared, according to Collector V Saravanan.

Based on the Madras High Court's order, the state government received various directives to eradicate prosopis juliflora, including mechanically uprooting, removing and disposing of its trees, plants, and roots from all locations. Wherever feasible, native species are to be planted, nurtured and grown. As part of this, efforts are under way in the district to clear invasive plant species from Muthuhalli Lake, Linganaichikanahalli Lake, Maveri Lake, Naina Lake and Santha Lake which have about 40.70 acres of overgrowth.

"As per the HC order, we assessed, through the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), that the invasive species has taken over over 673.86 hectares of minor irrigation (MI) tanks across the district in various village panchayats. Now, we have selected five lakes with severe overgrowth to focus our efforts. So far over 7.38 acres have been cleared," the collector said.