Last rites held for two TN fishers killed in Saudi

MAYILADUTHURAI: The final rites of the two fishermen from the district who were killed in an alleged pirate attack while fishing in Saudi Arabian waters last month were performed at their respective native villages on Thursday.

The bodies were brought to Tamil Nadu through the Tiruchy international airport. Minister for Fisheries A Srinath paid respects to the deceased and consoled their family members at the airport.

P Maveeran (40) of Thoduvai Tsunami Nagar was killed on the spot and G Shankar (39) of Keela Moovarkarai sustained bullet injuries in the incident on August 10. The two were among four fishermen from Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts who had been staying in Saudi Arabia for work.

According to sources, a group of pirates approached the boat and attempted to rob the fishermen, following which a confrontation broke out and the pirates opened fire.

Maveeran died on the spot, while Shankar was critically injured and admitted to a hospital in Saudi Arabia, where he died on August 20. Bringing back the bodies was delayed owing to the probe and other procedures.

District administration officials paid floral tributes to the fishermen while relatives, friends and members of the fishing community gathered to pay their last respects.