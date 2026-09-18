No clarity among TNSTC bus conductors on free rides for five-year-olds

COIMBATORE: Bus crew of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Coimbatore division, has raised concerns that some conductors, without following the prescribed norms, force parents to purchase tickets for their five-year-old children due to a lack of awareness.

A conductor, Dharmaraj (name changed), from the Coimbatore region told TNIE that, as per a circular issued by the TNSTC in 2022, children below the age of five can travel free of charge on corporation buses.

"The circular means that children can travel free of charge until they attain the age of six. If a child has attained the age of six, it would be correct to ask the parent to purchase a ticket. However, many conductors tell parents to purchase tickets for children who are five years old, apparently due to a misunderstanding of the age calculation. Instead, they issue free tickets to children who are four years old. This contradiction continues in the Coimbatore division," he said.

Another conductor from Tiruppur district said that not only conductors but also some checking inspectors are unaware of how to calculate children's ages.

He recalled that on August 18, a checking inspector imposed a fine of Rs 100 on a parent for not purchasing a ticket for their five-year-old boy on a bus operating from Udumalpet to Tiruppur, even after the parent showed the child's Aadhaar card.