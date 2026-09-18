Oils, spices and soaps at 20% below market prices in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Consumers will soon be able to buy essential commodities, including pulses, oils, spices, soaps and detergents, at 10-20% below market prices through fair price shops, cooperative supermarkets and other cooperative outlets under the new ‘Vettri’ brand.
The cooperation department is tentatively planning to launch the brand in October, with products worth around Rs 1,500 crore expected to be sold during 2026-27.
The move comes after the department abolished the joint procurement committees (JPCs), which had procured groceries and other essential commodities from registered traders for distribution through fair price shops and cooperative stores.
The department has instead introduced an online procurement system that will allow cooperative marketing societies to source commodities directly from farmers and self-help groups (SHGs).
Procurement will be carried out through the Tamil Nadu Consumer Cooperative Federation (TNCCF), according to an order issued by the registrar of cooperative societies on September 3.
Training was conducted in Chennai on Tuesday for TNCCF officials and other stakeholders. Subsequently, Cooperation Minister V Gandhiraj held a review meeting at the secretariat on Thursday to facilitate its rollout.
The system will enable consumers in Chennai and other parts of the state to access products that are currently sold mainly in their local markets.
New system will improve earnings of farmers & tribal communities: Official
The products include Mangalam turmeric powder from Erode, groundnut and gingelly oils from Tiruchengode, pepper from Kolli Hills and coconut oil from Pollachi.
The system will also be extended to the procurement of groceries for several BC and MBC hostels, which officials expect will improve the quality of food served to students.
Officials said the JPCs, comprising officials from the cooperation department and other stakeholders, had for several years procured products that were sold through ration shops and cooperative stores at prices below market rates.
However, the quality of some of these products was poor, they said.
According to officials, some traders allegedly linked to previous ruling establishments supplied second- or third-quality products, in some cases using lookalike or fake brand names.
They also alleged that the lack of open competition in procurement favoured a select group of suppliers and created scope for corruption.
“The new system will not only improve the quality of products but also put an end to the sale of substandard products through ration shops, which has continued for several years. It will also help improve the earnings of farmers and tribal communities, besides rejuvenating cooperative societies across the state,” an official said.
Under the new system, cooperative societies can procure commodities such as jaggery, garlic, coconut oil, pepper, mustard, cumin, tamarind, fenugreek, turmeric powder and chilli powder directly from farmers through the TNCCF. These products will be sold under the ‘Vettri’ brand.
Commodities that cannot be procured directly from cooperative societies or SHGs, including cooking oil and fine rice, will be sourced through the online procurement system.
Products from across TN
Mangalam turmeric powder from Erode, groundnut and gingelly oils from Tiruchengode, pepper from Kolli Hills and coconut oil from Pollachi will be made available via fair price shops, cooperative supermarkets and other cooperative outlets across TN