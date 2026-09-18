Oils, spices and soaps at 20% below market prices in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Consumers will soon be able to buy essential commodities, including pulses, oils, spices, soaps and detergents, at 10-20% below market prices through fair price shops, cooperative supermarkets and other cooperative outlets under the new ‘Vettri’ brand.

The cooperation department is tentatively planning to launch the brand in October, with products worth around Rs 1,500 crore expected to be sold during 2026-27.

The move comes after the department abolished the joint procurement committees (JPCs), which had procured groceries and other essential commodities from registered traders for distribution through fair price shops and cooperative stores.

The department has instead introduced an online procurement system that will allow cooperative marketing societies to source commodities directly from farmers and self-help groups (SHGs).

Procurement will be carried out through the Tamil Nadu Consumer Cooperative Federation (TNCCF), according to an order issued by the registrar of cooperative societies on September 3.

Training was conducted in Chennai on Tuesday for TNCCF officials and other stakeholders. Subsequently, Cooperation Minister V Gandhiraj held a review meeting at the secretariat on Thursday to facilitate its rollout.

The system will enable consumers in Chennai and other parts of the state to access products that are currently sold mainly in their local markets.