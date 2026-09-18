Police identify multiple survivors in Pocso case against granite bizman

CHENNAI: Police investigating the Pocso case against GEM Group chairman R Veeramani (85) have now identified multiple survivors who were allegedly sexually assaulted by him. Several of them were minors at the time of the alleged offences. Their statements have also been recorded before a court, a senior city police officer said on Thursday.

“Some of the survivors in this case were minors at the time of the alleged sexual assault, while some of them are still under 18 years of age,” the officer told TNIE. The investigation also revealed that almost all the survivors are from impoverished families, he said.

Police have also invoked provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, after establishing that one of the survivors belongs to a Scheduled Caste community.

“Under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, we are taking steps to provide financial assistance to the survivor,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, an Egmore court on Thursday granted the Greater Chennai Police three-day custody of Veeramani, who was arrested following allegations that he sexually assaulted a minor girl in 2019.

Citing his age and health condition, the court directed the police to question him on the court premises and allowed him to meet his lawyer once a day during the custody, which ends on Sunday evening.

Veeramani was arrested along with his associate Shanthi (60) and her husband Mahendra Simhan (63) on August 29. The trio were subsequently remanded in judicial custody.