Sloth bear captured, released in Kodamadi forest

TIRUNELVELI: Forest department personnel attached to the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) captured a sloth bear in a cage set up in Anavankudiyiruppu village, a buffer zone area under the Papanasam Range. They later released the animal into the thick forest in Kodamadi beat of the Mundanthurai range on Wednesday night.

The sloth bear was trapped around 11 pm after it had been frequently entering the residential area in search of food and water, causing concerns among residents.

Forest personnel safely shifted the animal from the cage to a rescue vehicle. It was later handled under the guidance of forest veterinary officer Dr Manoharan and released in the Kodamadi beat forest area, officials said.