TN fish cart driver dies in hospital days after assault

CHENNAI: A case of attempted murder was altered to murder after a 54-year-old fish cart driver, who was attacked in a parking dispute between two vendors in Pulianthope on September 9, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Wednesday. The suspect was held on attempted murder charges on September 11.

According to the Basin Bridge police, the deceased, Murugan, was employed as a fish cart driver in Sowcarpet. Around 3 pm he returned home on September 9 and left his cart on Second Street.

Later, Johnson (53), another fish cart driver belonging to the same area, asked him to move his cart since he wanted to park his own cart there. A quarrel broke out, and turned into a fight while they were both allegedly drunk at the time.

Doctors diagnosed a skull fracture and performed surgery. He later died in the ICU.