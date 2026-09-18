TN Man held for abetting wife’s suicide

CHENNAI: A man was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide after his wife ended her life at their house in Puzhal on Sunday.
The suspect, Karthick (31), an employee of a private company, was in relationship with K Bhavani before the two got married in 2023. The couple has a three-year-old son.
According to the Puzhal police, the couple used to quarrel frequently and Karthick would assault Bhavani. The police also alleged that he was frequently in contact with other women.
On Sunday night, the couple had an argument following which Karthick left the house. When he returned, he found Bhavani dead. He subsequently informed her family. Bhavani’s relatives approached the police alleging Karthick had assaulted her and is responsible for her death.
The police had initially registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and sent the body to Government Stanley Hospital for a postmortem examination. As the couple had been married for only about three years, a revenue divisional officer (RDO) inquiry was also ordered.
Following the inquiry, the case was altered and provisions relating to abetment of suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, were invoked, the police officer said.
After his arrest, Karthick was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.
(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)