TN Man held for abetting wife’s suicide

CHENNAI: A man was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide after his wife ended her life at their house in Puzhal on Sunday.

The suspect, Karthick (31), an employee of a private company, was in relationship with K Bhavani before the two got married in 2023. The couple has a three-year-old son.

According to the Puzhal police, the couple used to quarrel frequently and Karthick would assault Bhavani. The police also alleged that he was frequently in contact with other women.

On Sunday night, the couple had an argument following which Karthick left the house. When he returned, he found Bhavani dead. He subsequently informed her family. Bhavani’s relatives approached the police alleging Karthick had assaulted her and is responsible for her death.