TN power outages ‘power’ people’s frustration despite minister’s denial

CHENNAI: Despite Electricity Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar denying widespread power outages at a recent press briefing in Chennai, residents, small industries and farmers in several parts of the state continue to report frequent and prolonged interruptions, raising concerns over the ground situation.

In Chennai, several residents complained of voltage fluctuations during the night. A resident said attempts to contact Minnagam, the discom’s complaint centre, often resulted in a busy line. M Ravikumar of Velachery said there were hardly any outages in the area, but voltage fluctuations have become frequent in recent days.

TN Small and Tiny Industries Association president S Vasudevan said the association has received power-related complaints from several districts, including Coimbatore, Villupuram, and Tiruvallur.

“Even a brief interruption [in power] can bring an entire unit to a halt. Frequent power cuts are making it difficult for industries to maintain operations,” he said, adding that HT consumers at Tindivanam Sipcot have been facing outages for nearly four years due to inadequate infrastructure.

S Rajendran, manager at a private fabrication unit in Tiruchy, said, “Industries are forced to halt machinery and restart operations, resulting in production losses and delays in meeting orders. Units dependent on generators also incur additional expenditure on fuel.”