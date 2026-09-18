Uncertainty over samba cultivation amid Cauvery water delay & El Nino

NAGAPATTINAM: Even as farmers have begun direct sowing of Samba paddy in Nagapattinam, the Agriculture Department’s target of covering 65,000 hectares this season is being met with uncertainty, as farmers are unsure whether the crop can be completed with Cauvery irrigation water planned for only 45 days, amid expected northeast rainfall above normal rainfall this year, associated with El Niño conditions.

Water released from Mettur Dam on September 1 reached the tail-end district only this week, leaving farmers dependent on the Northeast monsoon to meet the crop’s water requirement. Most farmers are opting for medium-duration paddy varieties that take around 120-135 days to mature, while a few are considering long-duration varieties of around 155 days. Farmers said the choice of variety has become particularly important because of uncertainty over both irrigation availability and rainfall.

N Manivannan, president of the Keezhaiyur Union Tail-End Irrigation Farmers’ Association, said he is planning to sow medium-duration varieties on his eight acres despite the uncertainty over the availability of Cauvery water. “The government has announced that water will be released only for 45 days. We cannot take the risk of depending on whether irrigation water will be available until January as usual,” he said, adding that he was largely depending on the Northeast monsoon for the crop’s subsequent water requirement.

Manivannan said some farmers were also considering long-duration varieties as a precaution against heavy rainfall, cyclones and flooding during the Northeast monsoon. He said such varieties would remain at an earlier growth stage for longer and could potentially withstand inundation better before reaching the panicle initiation and heading stages. In contrast, medium-duration varieties reach these stages earlier and could be more vulnerable if heavy rain and flooding occur during that period, he said.