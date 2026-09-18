Under NGT fire, TN does a rethink on immersion spots

CHENNAI: Coming under fire for non-compliance with earlier directions, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that a majority of idols, which would otherwise have been taken to the Pattinapakkam and Neelankarai points in south Chennai for immersion as part of Vinayagar Chaturthi festivities, are being diverted to the locations identified in north Chennai.

The submission by Additional Advocate General Arun Suresh came up during a hearing on the state’s proposed arrangements for idol immersion, after the tribunal had directed the government to file an affidavit undertaking compliance with earlier orders of the Supreme Court and the high court, besides NGT.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said six locations had been designated for immersion within Chennai, including Sreenivasapuram at Pattinapakkam and Palkalai Nagar at Neelankarai.

Suresh said completely shutting down the two southern immersion spots at this stage would create several problems. “To have no place for immersion in the south of Chennai would only lead to chaos, not just at the venue, but also along the route,” he submitted.

He said the difficulties included traffic management, deployment of personnel at junctions and crowd management. The issue also had a law-and-order dimension, he added.