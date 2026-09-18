VCK firm on eradicating Sanatana, says Vanni Arasu

CHENNAI: Periyar was uncompromising in his efforts to eradicate Sanatana Dharma, just as he was in his fight against patriarchy and casteism, and played a crucial role in safeguarding Tamil Nadu’s identity, VCK leader Vanni Arasu said on Thursday.

Marking Periyar’s birth anniversary, he said the VCK remains firm on safeguarding the state’s rights and eradicating Sanatana Dharma. Vanni Arasu said Periyar’s struggles had helped safeguard Tamil Nadu’s identity and shape its social justice politics.

He said the VCK would continue its efforts to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu and pursue its opposition to Sanatana Dharma in tune with Periyar’s ideals.

The minister also hit back at DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant over her remarks against VCK leader Thirumavalavan. He said Premalatha had misunderstood the context of Thirumavalavan’s remarks on seat-sharing in the DMK-led alliance during the last Assembly election.

“A new party joined the alliance and was given more seats than us. This was one of the reasons for our differences with the DMK,” he said. Further, he said that the VCK never compromised on its opposition to the RSS, unlike the DMDK, which had earlier been part of alliances with the BJP.