Woman strangled to death in Chengalpattu, daughter-in-law held

CHENGALPATTU: A 28-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly strangling her mother-in-law to death, following a family dispute in Chengalpattu.

Police identified the accused as Indhuja, a resident of Periyanatham. Police said Perundevi (61) stayed with her son Venkatesan (34), Indhuja and their children. She was found unconscious in the washroom on Sunday night.

The family told the police that she slipped and fell down and was rushed to Chengalpattu Government Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The Chengalpattu Town police initially registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for postmortem. The preliminary report on Wednesday revealed that Perundevi had been strangled.