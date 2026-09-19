12 Bills passed in House get Governor's assent

CHENNAI: Governor R V Arlekar has given assent to 12 of the 13 Bills passed by the state Assembly during the Budget session. The Tamil Nadu Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, remains under his consideration, according to sources.

Although there is speculation that the Governor has referred the Tamil Nadu Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to the President for her consideration, officials remained tight-lipped and declined to divulge any information on the same.

The state has notified 11 of these measures into Acts, according to a TN government gazette notification published on September 15.

Among the key measures is the TN Business Facilitation (Amendment) Act, which provides for faster processing of clearances and creates a TN Investment Promotion Commission. Another amendment increases the vehicle allowance for MLAs.

The TN Panchayats (Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, extends the tenure of special officers in local bodies up to October 19. The pending private universities Bill seeks to reduce the land and endowment requirement for new private universities, which drew flak from several political parties.