Anna university student dies of scrub typhus four days after fever

CHENNAI: A final year mechanical engineering student of Anna University, diagnosed with scrub typhus, died days after being admitted to hospital with high fever. Initial reports alleged the student had died of dengue, but Greater Chennai Corporation officials said the cause of death was scrub typhus.

The deceased, Harish, 20, a resident of Marutham Boys’ Hostel on the campus, had developed fever about four days ago. University sources said he was first taken to Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy for treatment, from where he was referred to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he died in the early hours of Friday. His death has raised concerns among hostel residents.

GCC officials said he had tested negative for dengue. Doctors diagnosed him with scrub typhus, encephalopathy, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and multi-organ failure.

Anna University Registrar V Kumaresan said the university was initially awaiting clarity on the exact cause of the student’s death. He said they are focusing on cleaning the campus on a regular basis and there is no dengue outbreak on campus.