BJP general secretary Karuppu M Muruganandham sacked over harassment

NEW DELHI: BJP state general secretary Karuppu M Muruganandham was on Friday relieved of all party responsibilities following a complaint by a woman party functionary, alleging physical and mental harassment against him.

In an order dated September 18, state BJP president Nainar Nagendran said Muruganandham is being relieved from his party responsibility with immediate effect for allegedly engaging in activities that brought disrepute to the party.

In her complaint, she alleged Muruganandham had promised to marry her and support her political candidature from Srirangam in the 2026 election. She further alleged physical and mental harassment, coercion, forced termination of pregnancy and threats to her and her children.

Muruganandham, however, in a video on X, rejected the allegations, and claimed AI-generated photographs and a fabricated complaint were used against him, and said he would pursue legal remedies.