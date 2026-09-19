CM Vijay to launch gold ring scheme on September 28

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will launch Thaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam from Usilampatti government hospital in Madurai on September 28. Under the scheme, one-gram gold rings will be provided to babies born in government hospitals across the state.

The gold ring scheme was originally scheduled to be launched on September 15, the birth anniversary of former chief minister CN Annadurai. It was postponed due to Vijay’s trip to UK.

On Friday, the CM held a review meeting at the secretariat on the launch of the scheme. According to a press release, 7.8 lakh babies are born in Tamil Nadu every year. Of these, 4.20 lakh (53%) deliveries take place in government hospitals. In the first phase, 1,28,000 gold rings were procured for the scheme.

The gold ring will have a unique serial number with tamper proof packaging. Under the scheme, gold rings will be provided to 100 children per day in 107 hub centres for the newborns born from June 22, 2026. From the day of the launch of the scheme, gold rings will be provided to children born in government hospitals when they return home from the hospital.

As by-elections have been announced for the Madhurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies and the model code of conduct is in force, the scheme will be launched in all districts except Chengalpattu and Tiruppur.