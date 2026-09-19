Coastal authority’s nod must for idol immersion at eco sites says NGT

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has made it mandatory for the authorities concerned to obtain clearance from the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) before permitting idol immersion at coastal locations as part of Vinayagar Chaturthi festivities. This effectively rules out this year’s idol immersion too at the sites falling under CRZ-IA (ecologically sensitive areas) without such permission.

The order was passed on Thursday, and uploaded on Friday, after the tribunal examined arrangements being made across Tamil Nadu for idol immersion on September 20. The examination was in connection with a case pertaining to concerns over pollution of rivers, sea and other waterbodies caused by idol immersion, and compliance with its earlier directions issued in January 2024.

The bench made it clear that mere participation of TNSCZMA officials in meetings convened by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) would not amount to clearance.

“Clearance from the TNSCZMA is mandatory,” the bench said, noting that the authority was responsible for management and conservation of marine and coastal ecosystems, and development in coastal areas, among others.

The direction has implications for several immersion sites identified by the state in Chennai, including Pattinapakkam and Neelankarai, and other coastal districts. The tribunal said clearance had to be obtained particularly for sites in coastal towns, including those in Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts.