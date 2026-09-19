Community cert can be verified at any stage, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: Holding that there is no legal bar on verifying the genuineness of the community certificate of a government employee that was obtained before 1995, the Madras High Court has dismissed the petitions of a former Chennai Port Trust employee seeking to quash an order of the state-level scrutiny committee ruling that he does not belong to the Scheduled Tribe and subsequently order the disbursement of his retirement benefits.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy also ordered the Chennai Port Trust to proceed with action against the employee.

The state-level scrutiny committee, had stated that the petitioner, S Jegannathan, does not belong to Hindu Urali tribe but the Urali Gounder community, which is not a Scheduled Tribe.

The judge cited an apex court pronouncement on claiming quota on fake certificates as a constitutional fraud, adding that such constitutional fraud cannot be aided by technical grounds. He said such verification can be done at any stage and there is no legal bar.