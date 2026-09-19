Tamil Nadu

Community cert can be verified at any stage, says Madras HC

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy also ordered the Chennai Port Trust to proceed with action against the employee.
Community cert can be verified at any stage, says Madras HC
Photo | HC
Express News Service
Updated on
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CHENNAI: Holding that there is no legal bar on verifying the genuineness of the community certificate of a government employee that was obtained before 1995, the Madras High Court has dismissed the petitions of a former Chennai Port Trust employee seeking to quash an order of the state-level scrutiny committee ruling that he does not belong to the Scheduled Tribe and subsequently order the disbursement of his retirement benefits.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy also ordered the Chennai Port Trust to proceed with action against the employee.

The state-level scrutiny committee, had stated that the petitioner, S Jegannathan, does not belong to Hindu Urali tribe but the Urali Gounder community, which is not a Scheduled Tribe.

The judge cited an apex court pronouncement on claiming quota on fake certificates as a constitutional fraud, adding that such constitutional fraud cannot be aided by technical grounds. He said such verification can be done at any stage and there is no legal bar.

Madras HC
Community cert row

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