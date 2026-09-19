Female elephant found dead near stream in Mudumalai

COIMBATORE: A female elephant aged about 17 years was found dead near a stream in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Thursday. While the carcass was buried on Friday, forest department officials said the cause of death can be ascertained only from the necropsy report.

Forest staff, who were on routine morning patrol, found the carcass near the Imbaralla stream in the Kakkanalla section under the Theppakadu forest range of the Ooty forest division.

Meanwhile, a wild elephant entered a farm shed at S M Nagar in Thadagam under the Coimbatore Forest Division on Thursday and attempted to attack a cow inside. The elephant then moved to a house and damaged its door before straying into another residence and damaging a portion of its compound wall, sources said.