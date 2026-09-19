Madras HC directs collectors to sanction Rs 5 crore each for removal of Seemai Karuvelam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the state government to instruct collectors to sanction Rs 5 crore each from the mineral fund towards meeting the costs of removal of prosopis juliflora (seemai karuvelam) and eco-restoration in their respective district.

A division bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and K Rajasekar issued the direction on Friday while hearing a clutch of petitions pertaining to forest and environmental issues.

The bench also brushed aside the reservations raised in a status report filed by Revenue Secretary K S Palanisamy that funds from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) can only be utilised for activities for the benefit of persons and places affected by mining operations.

Referring to the clauses of Rule 13 of the Tamil Nadu District Mineral Foundation Rules, the bench said DMF funds can be utilised for environmental conservation as prosopis juliflora weeds are aiding fast depletion of groundwater.

The bench adjourned the hearing to October 9, 2026.

Additional Advocate General P V Balasubramaniam, representing the revenue secretary, submitted that a high-level meeting of the secretaries concerned was held on September 9. Thereafter necessary instructions were issued to the district collectors to coordinate with judge-commissioners appointed for overseeing the drive for removal of prosopis juliflora.

He said collectors were instructed to adopt the methodology suiting the conditions and feasibility in their respective districts for rooting out weeds.