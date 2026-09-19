Madras HC permits DJ for festivities, warns of action if norms flouted

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has permitted organisers of Vinayagar Chaturthi festivities to engage a disc jockey (DJ) for playing devotional songs during idol immersion but warned of action in the event of violation of conditions.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan, who granted the permission to the petitioner, S Agithkumar of Krishnagiri, on Friday said the police cannot prevent an event if it does not create nuisance.

Referring to the submission of Additional Public Prosecutor Arun Anbumani that in exuberance of celebrations, the petitioner cannot become a source of nuisance to the general public, the judge said,

“This court endorses the submission. Yet, the police cannot prevent an activity when it does not fall within the scope of nuisance.”

“A balancing act is essential,” he added.

Further, the judge stressed that the event shall not be held in a manner which will become a source of nuisance for the public. The conditions include no obscene dance or vulgar dialogues.