Mettur water release has failed to fill up Namakkal waterbodies, claim farmers

NAMAKKAL: Farmers in Pallipalayam and Kumarapalayam areas of Namakkal say most lakes and ponds have remained dry despite a recent release of water from Mettur Dam, with blocked channels, encroachments and poor maintenance preventing the water from reaching local waterbodies in a year of poor rainfall.

The Mettur East and West Bank canals carried 400 cusecs for drinking water needs and groundwater recharge from September 7 to 17. However, farmers alleged that the 10-day release provided little relief as water failed to reach most of the lakes and ponds in the region.

Farmers said the release had raised hopes that the waterbodies could be filled and groundwater levels improved, particularly after inadequate rainfall this year. However, they alleged that several water channels were not cleared, many waterbodies had not been desilted and encroachments had obstructed the pathways through which the water was supposed to flow.

M Viswanathan, a farmer from Pallipalayam, said farming had become increasingly difficult as several water sources in the area were either polluted by effluents from dyeing units or remained dry.

"Even though water was released from Mettur for 10 days, it did not benefit us. In such dry conditions, 400 cusecs for just 10 days cannot make much difference, particularly when there has been very little rainfall this year. Water did not reach most lakes and ponds, and wherever it reached, the quantity was minimal and did not significantly recharge groundwater," he said.