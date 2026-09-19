Mettur water release has failed to fill up Namakkal waterbodies, claim farmers

NAMAKKAL: Farmers in Pallipalayam and Kumarapalayam areas of Namakkal say most lakes and ponds have remained dry despite a recent release of water from Mettur Dam, with blocked channels, encroachments and poor maintenance preventing the water from reaching local waterbodies in a year of poor rainfall.
The Mettur East and West Bank canals carried 400 cusecs for drinking water needs and groundwater recharge from September 7 to 17. However, farmers alleged that the 10-day release provided little relief as water failed to reach most of the lakes and ponds in the region.
Farmers said the release had raised hopes that the waterbodies could be filled and groundwater levels improved, particularly after inadequate rainfall this year. However, they alleged that several water channels were not cleared, many waterbodies had not been desilted and encroachments had obstructed the pathways through which the water was supposed to flow.
M Viswanathan, a farmer from Pallipalayam, said farming had become increasingly difficult as several water sources in the area were either polluted by effluents from dyeing units or remained dry.
"Even though water was released from Mettur for 10 days, it did not benefit us. In such dry conditions, 400 cusecs for just 10 days cannot make much difference, particularly when there has been very little rainfall this year. Water did not reach most lakes and ponds, and wherever it reached, the quantity was minimal and did not significantly recharge groundwater," he said.
He said preparatory works should have been carried out before the release, including desilting waterbodies and clearing the channels through which water is supposed to flow.
"Most waterbodies were not desilted and no proper arrangements were made to store the water. The pathways are also not clear, with encroachments blocking several channels. The water simply could not reach the ponds and lakes," Viswanathan said.
R Vijayakumar, another farmer, said only two lakes in the Pallipalayam and Kumarapalayam areas had received water, while most others remained dry. He said the lack of proper shutters and blocked channels had further reduced the possibility of storing the released water.
"Other than rainfall, there is no proper source to fill these lakes. Only heavy rain can fill them because the pathways are obstructed," he said, adding that the shortage was also affecting drinking-water availability and groundwater levels. He added that coconut trees had also started drying up.
He added that while larger farmers with better access to water had continued cultivating crops such as sugarcane, marginal and small farmers were facing greater hardship due to the shortage.
M Deepak, a farmer from Pallipalayam, said the release had provided little practical benefit without proper arrangements to carry and store the water. "They have released the water, but if there is no pathway, how will it reach the lakes ? We have repeatedly submitted petitions seeking maintenance of the waterbodies, but little has been done. Even permission to remove alluvial soil from some waterbodies has not been given," he said.
Deepak said the authorities should focus on maintaining the waterbodies and restoring their connecting channels before releasing water, as otherwise even a larger quantity of water would not provide lasting relief to farmers and residents in the area.