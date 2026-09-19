Nilgiris man-eater trapped after 29-day hunt

NILGIRIS: Giving much-awaited relief to the residents of Gudalur in the Nilgiris district, the male tiger that killed and partially devoured two men in August was trapped in a cage set up by the forest department in the Silver Cloud region on Friday, ending a 29-day operation.

After verification, the tiger was relocated to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, Chennai.

According to forest officials, the big cat was caught around 4 am inside a cage placed at a private tea estate in Silver Cloud, close to the fourth division in Gudalur.

The tiger, which is currently aggressive, is being closely monitored by forest teams. Officials had initially shifted the animal to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve for further examination before deciding on its permanent placement.

The capture ends an intensive operation launched after the deaths of two local farmers. On August 8, M Balakrishnan (58) was killed in a tiger attack at Lauriston in O-Valley, with parts of his body devoured.

‘Tiger immediately shifted to Vandalur to avoid injuries’

On August 21, another farmer, K Ravikumar (51), met a similar fate while working near his home. Subsequently, the forest department declared the animal a ‘man-eater’ based on the nature of the attacks and evidence that it had fed on the victims.

A team led by P Devaraj, DFO, Gudalur Division, consisting of more than 200 forest personnel, was deployed to locate and capture the animal, supported by four kumki elephants from Mudumalai, drones, and camera traps installed at over 200 locations across the Gudalur Forest Division and adjoining ranges.