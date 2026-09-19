TN bypolls: Defection row takes centre stage as CM Vijay, AIADMK chief Palaniswami hit campaign trail

Campaigning for the October 6 Assembly by-elections in Madurantakam and Dharapuram is set to gain momentum next week, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami scheduled to campaign in the two SC-reserved constituencies.

AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami will campaign in an effort to win back the two seats that the party had won in the 2026 Assembly polls before its sitting legislators resigned and joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Palaniswami will campaign to win back the two seats that the party secured in the 2026 Assembly polls before its sitting legislators resigned and joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

The TVK's decision to nominate Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama, who had won the two seats on AIADMK tickets in the 2026 Assembly polls, to contest on the TVK's "whistle" symbol has made the defections a key issue in the bypoll campaign.

Both seats fell vacant after former AIADMK MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam) and P Sathyabama (Dharapuram), who had won on the "Two Leaves" symbol in the 2026 Assembly polls, resigned less than a month after their victories to join the TVK.

While Palaniswami would campaign for three days each in the two constituencies, Vijay is planning to campaign for the party candidates soon, party sources said.

Palaniswami would rally support for his party's nominees S Kanitha Sampath in Madurantakam and K Banumathi in Dharapuram.