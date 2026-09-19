TNPSC to recruit officials of urban local bodies

CHENNAI: The recruitment of assistant engineers, town planning officers, health inspectors and other personnel in the Greater Chennai Corporation, Coimbatore Corporation and other urban local bodies (ULBs), which had been mired in controversy over allegations of bribery and procedural violations under both the AIADMK and DMK regimes, has now been brought under the purview of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) by the TVK government.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar recently gave his assent to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (Additional Functions) Amendment Bill, 2026, which was passed in the Assembly on September 8, bringing recruitment for 25 corporations, 145 municipalities and 479 town panchayats across the state under the TNPSC. At present, the TNPSC conducts recruitment only for the post of municipal commissioner, a Group-II post, in urban local bodies.

The move is aimed at curbing malpractice and bringing greater transparency and uniformity to the recruitment process. So far, posts such as junior assistants, assistant engineers and other personnel have been filled through direct recruitment by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department or the respective urban local bodies.

As many as 54 junior assistants in the Coimbatore Corporation during 2020-21 were terminated last month following allegations of irregularities in their recruitment. The appointments were made when SP Velumani was the minister for MAWS department.