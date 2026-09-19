Traitor tag finds way into Dharapuram campaigns

TIRUPPUR: The campaigning for the bypoll to the Dharapuram seat is picking up pace, with both Dravidian majors having already launched attacks against TVK candidate P Sathyabama, naming her a traitor for resigning her post within 15 days of being elected.

The deadline to withdraw nominations is Saturday. Major political parties have kickstarted their campaigns, with the AIADMK and the DMK targeting Sathyabama over her swift resignation and joining TVK. However, Sathyabama told TNIE that there was no dissatisfaction among the people and that they would ensure her victory.

The DMK on Friday held a consultative meeting, in which former ministers K N Nehru, M P Saminathan, S Muthusamy, K K S S R Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, and Kayalvizhi Selvaraj participated. Saminathan alleged that the bypoll was necessitated due to the “horse-trading” by the TVK. He said,

“The TVK candidate is contesting here again after winning on the AIADMK ticket and resigning the post within 15 days. She betrayed both that party and the voters who elected her.” Nehru said that AIADMK could not bank on the people’s sympathy in this bypoll.

Meanwhile, Sathyabama claimed that the two major parties are making accusations only to confuse the electorate. “I have served the people as the district panchayat chairman for five years. The people know me, and they are not dissatisfied,” she said.