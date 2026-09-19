Walgreens set to open global capability centre in Chennai

CHENNAI: US-based pharmacy and healthcare group Walgreens is set to open a global capability centre (GCC) in Chennai, adding to a wave of GCC investment into Tamil Nadu’s capital. Walgreens India Private Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday.

The proposed centre, to be housed at DLF Downtown in Taramani, will focus on technology and business services and is expected to create 250 high-value jobs in its first year, with further hiring planned in subsequent years. Walgreens joins a growing roster of US and European companies setting up technology and business-services hubs in Chennai.

GCC meant to aid Walgreens’ global tech & business ops

These firms are drawn by Chennai’s software engineering talent pool and, in Walgreens’ case, its established healthcare and life-sciences ecosystem. The GCC is intended to support enterprise-wide tech & business functions of the group globally.

The Walgreens MoU follows the state’s unveiling in the Assembly of a GCC Corridor and Development Programme, designed to steer new capability centres toward designated employment corridors across Chennai as the sector expands beyond its established base in the city.