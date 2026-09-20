22 set to contest in Dharapuram bypoll

TIRUPPUR: Twenty two candidates, including 17 independents, are set to contest in Dharapuram bye-election. Polling for the bye-election in Dharapuram (SC) constituency of Tiruppur district is scheduled for October 6, and the counting of votes will take place on October 9. Earlier, the filing of nominations for this began on September 9 and concluded on September 16.

While a total of 39 candidates filed 51 nomination papers, 22 candidates were finalised following the scrutiny of nominations. However, no candidates withdrew their nomination papers on Saturday, the final day for withdrawal.

The process of allocating symbols to candidates was held on Saturday evening. Candidates from recognised political parties, including the DMK, AIADMK, TVK, NTK, and CPI, are in the fray.

On behalf of CPI, P Lakshmanan is contesting in Dharapuram. A candidate introduction meeting was held on Saturday.