22 set to contest in Dharapuram bypoll

TIRUPPUR: Twenty two candidates, including 17 independents, are set to contest in Dharapuram bye-election. Polling for the bye-election in Dharapuram (SC) constituency of Tiruppur district is scheduled for October 6, and the counting of votes will take place on October 9. Earlier, the filing of nominations for this began on September 9 and concluded on September 16.
While a total of 39 candidates filed 51 nomination papers, 22 candidates were finalised following the scrutiny of nominations. However, no candidates withdrew their nomination papers on Saturday, the final day for withdrawal.
The process of allocating symbols to candidates was held on Saturday evening. Candidates from recognised political parties, including the DMK, AIADMK, TVK, NTK, and CPI, are in the fray.
On behalf of CPI, P Lakshmanan is contesting in Dharapuram. A candidate introduction meeting was held on Saturday.
No confidence in TVK’s functioning: CPI MP
Tiruppur MP and the chairman of the CPI’s state control committee, K Subbarayan, told reporters, "There is a need for Left parties in Tamil Nadu to come together and build an alternative political front after a long gap. Our policies will be announced at the appropriate time."
Stating that he had no confidence in the functioning of the TVK government, Subbarayan alleged that the powers of local bodies had been taken away, and claimed that the TVK was hesitant to oppose the central government.
He also alleged that the government is showing an interest in promoting privatisation in the university sector.
"The TVK government is saying they will eradicate corruption. It would be good if they actually do so," he said.
TVK's senior minister KA Sengottaiyan, after a consultation on Saturday, said, “We have the support of associations and trade bodies because there is no corruption under TVK rule. We will achieve a grand victory."
Meanwhile, NTK chief Seeman is set to engage in the first phase of campaigning in Dharapuram from September 21 to 23.