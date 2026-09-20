CM Vijay would choose fishers’ livelihood over secretariat, says Aadhav Arjuna at Madurantakam

CHENNAI: If a choice had to be made between constructing the new secretariat and protecting the livelihood of fishermen, CM C Joseph Vijay would stand by the latter, PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna said at Madurantakam on Saturday.

Amid protests by political parties and fishermen’s associations against the TVK government’s proposal to construct a new Assembly-cum-secretariat complex at Foreshore Estate, the minister clarified that the CM is yet to take any decision on the location. He, however, did not say the government has given up the idea totally.

The TVK leader was addressing a meeting of party functionaries in the Madurantakam Assembly constituency.

His clarification came hours after CPM state secretary P Shanmugam led a protest against the proposed project at Foreshore Estate and criticised the TVK government for remaining silent despite continued opposition.

Arjuna accused political parties of making false claims that the TVK government had decided to evict fishermen from their hamlets in Foreshore Estate.

Drawing a parallel with the proposed airport at Parandur, the minister said several industrialists might have offered crores of rupees in party funds to prevent the project from being scrapped. The chief minister, however, had “thrown away” the airport project through a single order to honour his commitment to farmers, he said.

“If a question arises as to whether to choose the new secretariat or the livelihood of fishermen, our chief minister will stand by the fishermen,” Arjuna added.