Crop loan waiver: Farmers temporarily suspend stir near Samayapuram

TIRUCHY: Farmers from over 50 associations on Saturday temporarily suspended their five-day sit-in near Samayapuram, demanding complete waiver of crop loans obtained from cooperative societies, after state ministers sought 20 days to consider the demand.

Agriculture Minister R Vinoth, Cooperation Minister V Gandhiraj and HR&CE Minister S Ramesh held talks with the protesters. Ramesh said a complete crop-loan waiver would require around Rs 3,000 crore and that alternative financial arrangements had to be examined before a proposal could be submitted to CM C Joseph Vijay. Citing restrictions on fresh announcements due to the scheduled bypolls, he sought 20 days’ time.

“We are only requesting you to temporarily suspend the protest and give us time to examine the issue,” Ramesh said.

Though farmers initially wanted to continue the agitation, they agreed to suspend it following the appeal.

All Farmers’ Associations coordinator Eesan Murugasamy said around 100 farmers would begin an indefinite hunger strike at the venue from October 22 if the demand was not met.