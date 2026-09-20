EPS attacks TVK over price rise, power cuts and law and order in Tamil Nadu

SALEM: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the TVK government over rising prices, power cuts and the law and order in the state, alleging that it had failed to address basic issues while focusing on publicity and renaming schemes introduced by the AIADMK.
Addressing an AIADMK public meeting in Salem as part of the birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, Palaniswami alleged that prices of essentials increased significantly under the present government. "When the AIADMK was in power, even during difficult times such as the Covid-19 pandemic, when the government had no revenue, prices of essential commodities did not increase. But now, within four months, the prices of everything have gone up," he said. He claimed rice had become costlier by about Rs 20 per kg, while cooking oil and pulses had also seen a substantial rise.
He also alleged that people across TN were facing power cuts and questioned the cost of electricity procurement." News reports say, now they are purchasing electricity at around Rs 30 per unit. Even during difficult periods under the AIADMK regime, the procurement price did not cross Rs 18," he said.
On law and order, Palaniswami alleged that murders were being reported frequently across the State and claimed that the government had failed to ensure the safety of the people. He also raised concerns over dengue cases and alleged that thousands had been affected across Tamil Nadu.
Palaniswami then responded to TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna's remark that he would have lost the Edappadi constituency had the TVK contested there. "I want to remind him I won with the highest vote margin in the election. Unlike him, I have not changed parties," he said.
Referring to the Karur tragedy in which 41 people died, Palaniswami questioned the TVK's response and claimed that AIADMK leaders and workers had stood with the affected people.
Palaniswami alleged that the present government had not been able to introduce major new welfare schemes and was instead changing the names of programmes implemented by the AIADMK. "This government has no new schemes, only new names," he said.
He also acknowledged that the AIADMK had made a mistake by failing to adequately publicise its welfare schemes. "We did not advertise our schemes. That was our drawback. But now, they give one rupee and advertise it for one lakh,"he said.
Palaniswami also raised concerns over the declining water level in Mettur Dam and questioned how the State would manage its water requirements if Karnataka did not release water to Tamil Nadu. He criticised the reported expenditure of around Rs 10 crore on shifting the Chief Minister's office to Namakkal Kavignar Maligai and questioned the need for such spending and the proposal for a new secretariat while the government cited the State's debt burden.
He criticised the functioning of the Assembly, alleging that proceedings had turned into 'street fights', and questioned the need for projects such as a car racing facility while people faced problems related to basic services.
He also said the AIADMK would win the two upcoming by-elections.