EPS attacks TVK over price rise, power cuts and law and order in Tamil Nadu

SALEM: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the TVK government over rising prices, power cuts and the law and order in the state, alleging that it had failed to address basic issues while focusing on publicity and renaming schemes introduced by the AIADMK.

Addressing an AIADMK public meeting in Salem as part of the birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, Palaniswami alleged that prices of essentials increased significantly under the present government. "When the AIADMK was in power, even during difficult times such as the Covid-19 pandemic, when the government had no revenue, prices of essential commodities did not increase. But now, within four months, the prices of everything have gone up," he said. He claimed rice had become costlier by about Rs 20 per kg, while cooking oil and pulses had also seen a substantial rise.

He also alleged that people across TN were facing power cuts and questioned the cost of electricity procurement." News reports say, now they are purchasing electricity at around Rs 30 per unit. Even during difficult periods under the AIADMK regime, the procurement price did not cross Rs 18," he said.

On law and order, Palaniswami alleged that murders were being reported frequently across the State and claimed that the government had failed to ensure the safety of the people. He also raised concerns over dengue cases and alleged that thousands had been affected across Tamil Nadu.