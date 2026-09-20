Fair skin, curly hair can’t be used to determine religion or caste: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has said that physical features like fair skin, tall stature, good physique and curly hair cannot be used to determine an individual’s caste or religion.

Setting aside an order of the district-level vigilance committee of Tiruvannamalai, which concluded that the petitioner, M Ravikumar, was not an SC but an SC Christian, Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said that while the question whether the petitioner follows Hindu faith or Christianity will be legally relevant, the physical appearance or his ability to speak Tamil and English will not have any bearing on his communal status.

The petitioner, who retired as assistant commissioner of Customs on May 30, 2026, filed the petition seeking to set aside the district vigilance committee’s May 4, 2026 order.

His father converted to Christianity in 1960, and in 1983, he and his father re-converted to Hinduism and were following the Hindu rites and customs. Using the SC certificate, he had joined service with the Customs department. Just a few weeks before his retirement in May this year, the vigilance committee passed the orders concluding that he did not belong to SC.