Fake documents used to transfer Srirangam temple land to DMK area secretary: Minister Ramesh

TIRUCHY: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) S Ramesh said fake documents were used to register the land belonging to the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam in the name of a DMK functionary.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Ramesh said, “Temple records, including title deed no 1,027 and other documents dating back to 1866, establish that the land belongs to the Srirangam temple. The DMK functionary registered the property after obtaining a certificate by claiming that the original title deed was lost. He had also registered a missing complaint with the Puducherry police in this regard,” the minister said. Ramesh asked, “How could an area secretary of a party carry this out by deceiving the revenue, police, HR&CE and registration departments? Did he do this on his own, or was there someone behind it?”

He further questioned how land worth Rs 50 crore could have been transferred without the knowledge of senior DMK leaders or officials of the HR&CE department during the tenure of the previous government. He asserted that such a transfer could not have taken place without the involvement of influential people.