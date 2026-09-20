'Framed by the police in extortion and child marriage case in Pollachi', accused seeks probe

COIMBATORE: A 33-year-old man from Gomangalam near Pollachi, who was recently booked for the abduction of two minors, extorting money from them and forcibly arranging a child marriage for them, has petitioned the Pollachi Sub-Collector seeking a fair investigation into the case and asked the government to protect the digital evidence related to the case.

He accused the police of framing him in the case, as he had allegedly acted against the police on social issues. Naming the police officers he had earlier alerted about the child marriage, he claimed that he was the first to report the issue to the police, but was later framed as an accused.

According to the police, "The petitioner, AVR Arun Prasath (33), was recently arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 2 lakh from a 19-year-old and compelling him to marry an 18-year-old girl, after knowing about their love affair. Based on a complaint lodged by the 19-year-old man, Gomangalam police arrested him." After being released on bail, Arun lodged a complaint with the Sub-Collector on Friday, denying the allegations.