Hard chapatis at Thondamuthur BC hostel: Video old, circulated over revenge, say officials

COIMBATORE: After a video emerged on social media, alleging that students were being served very hard chapattis, officials from the district Backward Classes welfare department inspected the Social Justice College Boys' Hostel (MBC) in Thondamuthur, on the outskirts of the city, on Saturday.

In the video, a student takes a chapati from a vessel and hits it against the same vessel. A sound is heard as the chapati strikes the vessel, suggesting that it was hard. The student then says, "How can students eat such hard chapatis?"

The video had been circulating on social media since Friday night.

Following this, a team of officials led by district Backward Classes welfare officer Lakshmi R began an inquiry and inspected the hostel. The officials also questioned the hostel warden, cook and 48 students staying at the hostel.

Lakshmi told TNIE that the inquiry revealed that the video had been recorded by someone about two years ago. She said it was now being circulated with the claim that hard chapatis were being served to hostel students.

"This is completely false information. An alumnus visited the hostel a couple of days ago and allegedly attempted to stay there in violation of the rules. The hostel warden refused to allow him to stay. To take revenge on the warden and cook, he allegedly sent the old video to some social media influencers and allegedly asked them to circulate it. The hostel warden has been asked to lodge a complaint with the Thondamuthur police station," she said.