Information kiosks in TN prisons: PIL rejected

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently closed a PIL seeking direction to the state government to establish information kiosks in all central and special prisons in Tamil Nadu.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice CV Karthikeyan closed the PIL, filed by advocate KR Raja of Madurai, after being satisfied with the steps taken by the government to install the kiosks. The judges noted the DGP, in his proceedings dated September 11, 2024, had stated that a sum of Rs 1, 56, 27, 330 has been sanctioned towards the purchase of hardware items for nine Central Prisons, five Special Prison for Women, 13 District Jails, 113 Sub Jails, Special Sub Jails, Open Air Jails, Borstal School and District Jail in Pudukkottai and Chief Office and Broadband connectivity for the Central Prisons, Special Prison for Women and Prison Headquarters for the e-prison suite project.

Another communication from the DGP dated March 16, 2025, indicated that the union government has approved and sanctioned a sum of Rs 5.89 crore to Tamil Nadu for the implementation of e-Prison Project, they added. The government counsel also assured that the project shall be implemented in full as soon as possible, they noted.