Leopard suspected in livestock deaths near Mettur

SALEM: More than 10 goats, two calves and several dogs have reportedly been found dead in Kannamoochi village near Kolathur in Mettur, with the Forest Department suspecting that a leopard may have strayed into the area from a nearby forest and entered the farmlands in search of prey.

Mettur Forest Range Officer Sengottaiyan said officials suspect that the animal may have come from the Erode Forest Reserve and entered the Kannamoochi area, where a large stretch of forest land is located close to the village.

"Kannamoochi is a small area, but there is around 717 hectares of forest land here. We suspect the leopard may have entered the area from the Erode Forest Reserve and, as it could not find sufficient prey within the forest, may have moved into the farmlands and attacked livestock, including calves, goats, hens and dogs," he said.

After the incidents, the Forest Department set up cages at five locations in and around the village to trap the suspected leopard, while monitoring cameras have been installed at different points to track its movement and identify areas where it is active.

Forest officials continue to conduct surveillance in and around Kannamoochi to monitor the situation, capture the suspected animal and prevent further attacks on livestock.