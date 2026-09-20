Low pressure in Bay is likely to bring rain to parts of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area has formed over the north Andaman Sea on Saturday and will gradually intensify into a deep depression by September 22, reaching near the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts around the morning of September 23.

The system is expected to influence weather conditions over Tamil Nadu, with the Regional Meteorological Centre forecasting heavy rain at isolated places in several districts on September 20 and 21, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.

On September 20 and 21, heavy rain is likely in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Krishnagiri, Salem, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Villuppuram, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchy and Madurai districts, besides Puducherry. Chennai is expected to see moderate rain with thunderstorms for the next couple of days.

On Saturday, Valparai recorded 45 mm of rainfall, while Kodaikanal received 26 mm. An AWS station at UPASI Tea Research Foundation recorded 79 mm and Melur received 62.5 mm. Puducherry also witnessed intense thunderstorms late in the evening.